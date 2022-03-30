Ventura City Council fills vacancy by appoinment

John Horrigan named to replace Pete Cash

by Marianne Gasaway

John Horrigan is the newest member of the Ventura City Council.

The Council voted Monday to replace Councilman Pete Cash with Horrigan after Cash moved outside the city limits.

“I had the opportunity to move to the country, which has been a dream for quite some time,” said Cash, who officially vacated the City Council position Feb. 28. He will continue to serve as a volunteer on the Ventura Fire Department.

At its March 14 meeting, the Council discussed whether to hold a special election or fill the seat by appointment. The consensus was to appoint the person who had the next highest vote total in the Nov. 2, 2021 city election. Horrigan was one of three candidates for two, four-year terms in 2021. Brad Peterson and Cash were elected with 69 and 66 votes respectively. Horrigan received 48 votes in the election.

At the time he was running for office, Horrigan said his work experience has mainly been as a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #33 for 45 years. He retired as a 37 year carrier working for a Mechanical Contractor in Des Moines. He has lived in Ventura the past eight years.

This is not the first time the Council has appointed a runner-up to fill an unexpected vacancy. Following the 2019 election, winner Cory Caldwell moved out of town and the Council decided to appoint runner-up Mike Thackery to serve. At the next election, Thackery successfully ran to fulfill the remainder of Caldwell’s term.

Horrigan will serve until the November 2022 election, when the position will be opened to any interested candidate.