Valeta G. “Vee” Waner

Valeta Gay “Vee” Waner, 74, of McPherson, Kan., passed away at 11:51 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, while in the company of family members, at McPherson Health And Rehab.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, with Lynn Scott officiating.

Burial was at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson.

Vee was born in McPherson on June 28, 1945, a daughter of Burdette F. and Zenola G. (Gustafson) Fernberg.

Vee attended Lincoln Elementery School and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, in 1963.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, in McPherson.

Through the years Vee worked as a beautician for Powder Puff, McPherson, and was an owner and operator for J & W Distributing, in Mason City, with her husband, Jim.

Vee enjoyed boating, bowling, fishing, hunting and playing cards (and sometimes cheated). She enjoyed sitting in the garage watching thunderstorms, adult beverages and spending time with her friends and family.

Vee Fernberg was united in marriage to James F. Waner on June 1, 1963, in McPherson. The young couple established their first home together in Hillsboro, Kan. This union was blessed with the birth of two sons, Greg and Roger.

She is survived by her children, Greg Waner, and his wife, Sondra, of Clear Lake and Roger Waner, of Mason City; her sisters, Anita Hayes and her husband, Gary, of McPherson, and Luann Fernberg, McPherson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Otero (Alex), Nathan Waner (Jenny), Whitney Brock (Alex), Joshua Waner and Nicholas Waner; her great-grandchildren, Isabella and Olivia Otero, Abby, Casey and Allison, Aiden and Owen Brock.

Valeta was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Waner.

Memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Humane Society or McPherson Cancer Society and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.