Vaccines arrive in North Iowa

(Above) Corrine Butler shared a message as she received a COVID-19 vaccination at Country Meadow Place last week. The #FollowMe movement encourages people to get the vaccine and help slow the spread of COVID-19.-Submitted photo.

Long term care center staff, residents are first vaccinated

by Marianne Gasaway

The new year has brought about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers and long term care residents.

On Monday, Jan. 4, 60 staff and residents received the first round of the vaccine at Country Meadow Place, according to Tyler Hedegard, Community Relations coordinator at Country Meadow Place. The facility will be offering all staff and residents multiple opportunities to receive the vaccine, including all future move ins, he added.

CVS employees administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to over 100 residents, employees, tenants and others at the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Oakwood on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Sheri Weaver-Isvik, Oakwood administrator received the first vaccine, kicking off the beginning