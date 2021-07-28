Vaccine clinic scheduled at Clear Creek Aug. 11

CG Public Health has announced it will hold a vaccine clinic offering COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines in at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake Wednesday, Aug. 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and adolescent vaccines (Tdap, HPV & Meningococcal) will be offered.  Students 12 years of age and older, parents, staff, and other individuals are welcome to receive the vaccines.  You do not need to have a child in school to take advantage of these clinics.   Appointments are encouraged, to schedule call 641-421-9300.

