Vaccine clinic scheduled at Clear Creek Aug. 11

CG Public Health has announced it will hold a vaccine clinic offering COVID-19 and back-to-school vaccines in at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake Wednesday, Aug. 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and adolescent vaccines (Tdap, HPV & Meningococcal) will be offered. Students 12 years of age and older, parents, staff, and other individuals are welcome to receive the vaccines. You do not need to have a child in school to take advantage of these clinics. Appointments are encouraged, to schedule call 641-421-9300.