Use Blessing Boxes to give or receive

John and Whitney Mixdorf, the owners of South Shore Donut Co., located at 1205 South Shore Drive, have placed Community Blessing Boxes outside their business. “If you are able to, please donate what you can. If you are a Laker in need, we invite you to take what you need from the boxes. No questions asked,” explained Whitney. “Things might be a little crazy right now but remember, we are all in this together. Sprinkle kindness wherever you can-- we could all use it. She adds that supporting local businesses is crucial during this time.-Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.