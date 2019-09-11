Clear Lake eighth graders had a chance to really get to know their lake by taking part in an annual trip to City Beach. Local scientists from DNR, Lime Creek and the CLEAR Project came together to create a hands-on learning experience. Students rotated through six stations to learn about fish identification with Scott Grummer (DNR), waterfowl and wildlife with Vince Evelsizer (DNR), Watersheds with Jim Sholly (CLEAR Project), plants and plankton using microscopes with Todd Vonehwegen (Lime Creek Nature Center), lake water quality with David Knoll (DNR), and seining for small fish with a 40-foot net at City Beach with eighth grade teacher, Valerie Southgate. Each year the Yacht Club donates the use of its lake-front facility to support the schools. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to get to know their lake up close and personal,” said Southgate.