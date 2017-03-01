James R. Pals

James Ramon Pals, 84, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Pastor Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the James Pals Memorial Fund.

Jim was born May 19, 1932, the son of Fred and Helen (Lundin) Pals, in Wright County. He married Marian Pate on July 29, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake.

Jim grew up farming with his family before serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He later transported gas for Dahlen Transport for over 40 years. He carried his interest for farming throughout his life, including custom baling hay with Darwin Nelson and Carl Reicherts for years and breaking horses and ponies with Darwin.

Jim cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren. He spent many hours at the VFW with the three o’clock coffee club.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marian, of Clear Lake; three children, Susan (Randi) Betts, of Coralville, Iowa, Kevin (Julie) Pals, of Clear Lake, and Cheryl (Jeff) Sheimo, of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Jeffry Betts, Nathan (Candice) Betts, Bryce Betts, Todd (Abby Bohl) Pals, Adam (Lauren) Pals, John (Lynn) Sheimo, April (Lee Appel) Sheimo, Megan Sheimo and Katlin (John) Budach; 16 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Robert (Lois) Pals, of Clear Lake, Margie Nelson, of Mason City and Gene Pals, of Pine City, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Pals; siblings, Carol Clark and Fred Pals, Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Darwin Nelson, Bill Pate and Ron Clark; a sister-in-law, Janet Pals; and parents-in-law, Jesse and Harriet Pate.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.