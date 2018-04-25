CL boys compete against tough teams at Fred Smith Relays

Clear Lake boys tested themselves against some of biggest and best schools in the state by competing at the Fred Smith Relays in Ankeny last week. Placements were hard to come by against the likes of Waukee, two Ankeny schools, Dowling Catholic, Southeast Polk, Ames and more 4A schools in the 16-team field.

The Lions scored 6.5 points, supplied by Zach Lester’s fifth place finish in the high jump. He tied for fifth with a leap of 6’0”.

Top 10 finishes:

•400: Justin Wright, 9th, 55.14

•4x200: Zane Anderson, Luke Eggers, Karter Anderson, Austin Warnke, 8th, 1:39.09

•Sprint Medley: Warnke, Z. Anderson, Eggers, K. Anderson, 9th, 1:42.64

•Distance Medley: Drew Enke, Eggers, K. Anderson, Lester, 7th, 3:56.46

JV Top 10

•200: Jordan Bergman, 10th, 27.72

•400 hurdles: PJ Feuerbach, 10th, 1:11.04

•4x200: Sean Wendel, Austin Young, Carson Odor, Connor O’Tool, 9th, 1:48.56

•Distance Medley: Alec Eggers, Josiah Theis, Bryce McClurg, Anthony Aragon, 10th, 4:55.16

•Shot put: Austin Larson, 10th, 35’ 10.5”