Umpires give outlook for what’s in store on the diamonds

by Kristi Nixon, Mid-America Publishing

Since the okay has been given to return to Iowa high school summer sports, baseball and softball, what will it look for the officials who call the games?

Some area umpires weighed in on just that.

Umpires, including former Hampton-Dumont athletic director Nate Boock (currently AD at Ballard) and Mason City’s Scott Whitehill said they were not at all fearful about returning to call balls and strikes, there have been about 25 percent of officials who are in the older and at-risk category who have already said they would opt out of working in 2020.

“I don’t really have a fear of returning,” said Jason Berning, of Clarion. “To some extent, we are going to have to learn to live with the virus. I think distancing has been ingrained into our heads enough that hopefully everyone will be smart about it.

“That’s the only way that there will be baseball and softball this summer. Be smart. That includes everyone- fans, players, umpires, coaches, athletes, etc.”

Boock added, “I do not have any fears about returning. I know the virus has affected many people but I feel it is like any virus that we have dealt with and we have to move on.”

While Whitehill, too, said he was personally unafraid to umpire, it doesn’t mean he won’t take measures to ensure safety.

“I plan to use every precaution to assure I am not putting myself at risk by simple self-monitoring,” Whitehill said. “Many stipulations are being discussed to implement as precautions, but it could become hard to manage at times and assure these guidelines are being followed throughout the state.

“I know the Girls’ Union sent out a state survey to the umpires and I heard about 75 percent responded they would work. A few are older and have health concerns and have opted not to work this summer.”

Whitehill went on to say that there was going to be an umpire/official shortage before the more at-risk umpires decided not to work and that it isn’t too late if you are interested in working as a softball or baseball umpire or beyond this season. The requirements for becoming an umpire this summer is to either join the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and/or the Iowa High School Athletic Association, complete the online rules meeting (watch a video) and complete the online rules test.

There is also an association for officials in the north central Iowa area, called the North Iowa Officials Association (NIOA). If interested, contact Ken Robbins at kenrobbins2390@gmail.com or 515-571-2390 and Whitehill at coachwhitey@yahoo.com or 641-420-3202.

Berning said that the umpires he knows and have talked to all plan on working if there is a season, but do want to make sure the proper safety precautions are in place for everyone.

“I have heard of some older umpires who are not working,” Berning added.

Even with the return, the umpires still had questions and thoughts about possible restrictions.

“I do have some reservations with the restrictions/modifications they are thinking of putting in place,” Boock said. “These modifications look good on paper but are going to be difficult and can be prohibitive. I can’t imagine wearing a mask on a 90-degree summer day. It is hard enough to breathe in the heat and humidity and then you add another layer over your mouth.

“Moving the umpire to the field creates problems in a lot of different aspects. Calling fair/foul, plays at the plate, foul tips, hit by pitch that graze the batter are all scenarios that would be very difficult to call from the field.”

Berning, too, thought the possibility of moving the home plate umpire behind the pitcher to not be beneficial.

“The plate umpire can’t be in the field,” Berning said. “That will make it very difficult to rule on fair/foul plays, for one. Number two, it would mess with the rotation system with the field umpire. While I understand the concern with the umpire, catcher and batter in close proximity, I can’t see that happening.

“I would wear a mask if asked to. It would be uncomfortable and hot, but I would do it.”

Even though the governor gave the okay on Wednesday, May 20, Whitehill said he wanted to wait for a precedent.

“I do not feel high school sports should be played if the MLB (Major League Baseball) is not even playing, but time will tell,” Whitehill said. “A month ago, I was thinking no way for this summer, yet governors around the United States are reopening and more people are beginning to venture out (maybe too fast).”

Berning said he wanted to take part in any kind of season.

“I’d like there to be a season, even if shortened,” Berning said. “There may be some changes to the normal routine or potentially even the game that make things awkward at first, but if everyone really wants the season to happen, it will have to be accepted.”

The plan, Whitehill said, was for him to be there to call balls and strikes if the associations gave the green light.

“We all want to return,” Boock said, “but the questions are outweighing the answers and that makes it very difficult.”