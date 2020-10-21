U.S. Senate race: Ernst challenged by Greenfield

The race for a seat in the U.S. Senate pits Republican incumbent Joni Ernst against Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman. The race is considered one of the most competitive - and expensive- Senate contests in the country. Ernst is seeking a second term, while Greenfield has not previously held elected office.

The candidates graciously responded to a questionnaire prepared by Mid-America Publishing newspapers to introduce themselves to voters and explain their positions on a variety of issues.

Senator Joni Ernst

Republican Candidate

1. What is your background and what experiences did you gain in your first term in the U.S. Senate?

I have spent my life in service to Iowa and our country. I was raised on a small Iowa farm, worked my way through college, then dedicated my life to serving my country, as a local official, a lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and as senator. Serving the people of Iowa has always been, and remains, my purpose.

Every year I meet with folks in every single county in Iowa on my 99 County Tour so I can bring their voice to Washington and advocate for our state.

In the senate, I work every day across the aisle to get results for Iowa. More than 60 percent of my bills have bipartisan support. Georgetown University ranked me one of the most bipartisan senators, from any state, of the last 25 years. The results of that work are clear: I’m a champion for farmers, and rural Iowa, and am proud to have the endorsements of the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa Corn Growers Association because of my work for our rural communities.

As a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, I’m a tireless advocate for women and abuse survivors.

I’m working on behalf of our veterans and families and am a fighter for Iowa jobs. I will take on any country, regulation, or tax that would slow down our recovery and our growth.

I am proud of what we’ve accomplished but there is so much more to do. And so, I’m humbly asking to let me keep serving, and keep fighting, for Iowa.

2. What is your top priority if elected?

I’m a champion for farmers, veterans and working families and a tireless advocate for abuse survivors. I’ve fought successfully to protect and promote ethanol, expand trade for Iowa products and deliver critical COVID assistance to farmers and families. I wrote the law to expand mental health services for fellow veterans. I’ve helped implement sweeping reforms to improve care for military sexual assault survivors, protect them from retaliation and hold perpetrators accountable. As a mom, I’m working so parents have access to affordable childcare. Additionally, I’m fighting to lower prescription drug costs by taking on big pharmaceutical company greed and forcing a cap on out-of-pocket expenses.

3. What is your vision for the future of Medicare and Social Security?

We must continue to grow and strengthen our economy in order to ensure these programs are around for our kids and grandkids. As a daughter whose parents count on their Social Security and Medicare each month, I know just how important these programs are to Iowans who have worked hard and paid into the program their entire lives. I never once voted to cut benefits for seniors on Social Security and Medicare, and never will. Iowa seniors should receive, in full, the benefits they are owed, plain and simple.

4. Affordable, quality health care for all is an important issue. Do you support the Affordable Care Act in its current form? What would you propose to improve or replace it?

I come from a modest family that has struggled with pre-existing health conditions, including my brother and sister who have Type 1 diabetes. No American should ever be denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions. That’s why I have led efforts to force insurance companies to cover them and voted to protect pre-existing conditions.

I’ve also helped change the law to get more affordable prescription options for Iowans. And I’m working with Senator Grassley and AARP to help control drug costs for our seniors.

I’m fighting to protect choice, increase rural care, improve transparency, lower the out of control cost of drug pricing, and end surprise medical billing.

However, Ms. Greenfield’s plan could take away your health insurance, eliminate your healthcare choices and insert government-run health care – putting a bureaucrat between you and your doctor. Wait times could increase while Iowa taxpayers will be saddled with a big bill. This radical liberal plan isn’t the answer.

5. What can the Senate do to support Iowa’s rural economy?

I was born and raised on a small Iowa farm, and I never left. I know Iowa’s agriculture and rural communities because I’m a part of those communities. I saw firsthand the tireless hard work and commitment our farmers dedicate to our economy here in Iowa and nationwide. We owe our farmers a debt of gratitude and that’s why I’ve fought successfully to protect and promote ethanol, expand trade for Iowa products, and deliver millions of dollars in critical COVID assistance to our farmers.

Additionally, I am proud to have the endorsements of the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa Corn Growers Association because of my work for our rural communities.

But coastal liberals and Theresa Greenfield are spending about $100 million to buy Iowa’s senate seat. Their agenda includes pushing extreme new environmental rules that would kill American jobs and hurt Iowa farmers, while letting the world’s biggest polluters -- like China -- off the hook. In contrast, I’m focused on always fighting for rural Iowa.

6. What should the Senate’s role be in continuing to develop renewable energy industries, such as wind power and ethanol?

Iowa has led the way on supporting clean, environmentally friendly energy production – from our innovative wind energy industry to our hardworking biofuel producers and farmers. I’m proud to support bipartisan bills to incentivize further use of clean wind energy. And I have been a relentless fighter for our biofuel producers and farmers, by securing E15 year round and standing up to Washington bureaucrats to always uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

We must keep our air, water and soil healthy. Growing up on a farm and living in rural Iowa, I understand firsthand that our farmers are the first conservationists. That’s why I’ve fought to strengthen our conservation programs and support the growth of renewable energy.

Unlike the radical liberals financing my opponent Theresa Greenfield’s campaign, I do not support the Green New Deal. And, unlike my opponent, I do not want extreme new environmental rules that would kill American jobs and hurt Iowa farmers.

Theresa Greenfield

Democratic Candidate

1. What is your background and what do your experiences bring to the U.S. Senate?

I’m a businesswoman, mother of four and I grew up a scrappy farm kid. I’m in this race to put hardworking Iowans first.

Whether it’s growing up during the farm crisis, putting myself through school, relying on Social Security as a young widow, or running a small business with eight employees, I’ve been through tough times, never given up and personally understand the struggles our working families are facing today. I’ll use that experience to fight for our workers, farmers, and small businesses.

2. What is your top priority if elected?

Washington isn’t working for working people. I believe we need to tackle political corruption in Washington in order to get real results for Iowans on expanding access to health care, lowering drug prices, and creating more economic opportunities.

Politicians like Senator Ernst are corrupted by massive donations from their corporate PAC donors, leading our government to work only for the biggest corporations. We can change that by getting big money out of politics. I’m not taking a dime of corporate PAC money and my plan for ending political corruption includes banning corporate PAC money, banning dark money, overturning Citizens United and banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists.

3. What is your vision for the future of Medicare and Social Security?

I was widowed at 24 when my first husband, a union electrician, earned great wages, benefits, retirement, and we were on our way to our American Dream. I became a single mom with a 13-month-old and another on the way. Social Security and hard-earned union benefits, along with friends and family and community got us back on our feet.

Whether you’re a young widow like I was, or a granny, or a person with a disability, I want every Iowan to know I’ve got their back and I’m not going to let anyone lay a finger on Social Security. In the Senate, I’ll do all I can to make sure that anyone who needs to can turn to these critical earned benefits — whether it’s in the wake of an unexpected tragedy or after a lifetime of hard work.

Meanwhile, Senator Ernst talks about privatizing and gutting Social Security “behind closed doors,” and voted for the tax giveaways to billionaires and big corporations that added $2 trillion to the national debt, threatening Social Security and Medicare.

4. Affordable, quality health care for all is an important issue. Do you support the Affordable Care Act in its current form? What would you propose to improve or replace it?

Health care is the number-one issue I hear about on the campaign trail. Iowans are worried about higher costs, losing their coverage, keeping rural hospitals open, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

In Washington, I’ll work with anyone to make sure everyone has access to the care they need. I’ll fight to protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect our Medicaid expansion, create a public health insurance option that folks can buy into, cap drug costs, and allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies to bring down costs.

All Iowans should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live or how much money they make. In contrast, Senator Ernst took massive contributions from Big Pharma and voted repeatedly to gut protections for Iowans with pre-existing conditions and opposes letting Medicare negotiate with the drug companies for lower prescription drug prices.

5. What can the Senate do to support Iowa’s rural economy?

My “Small Towns, Bigger Paychecks” plan focuses on creating good-paying jobs across Iowa. We need to invest in a robust infrastructure plan to rebuild our crumbling bridges and expand high-speed rural broadband. We need to make it easier for small businesses to get access to capital, boost apprenticeships and skills training programs to set folks on the path to good-paying jobs. We must protect the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, which have been a lifeline for Iowa’s community hospitals.

I’m also focused on supporting Iowa’s farm economy and biofuels industry, by rebuilding our markets and investing in new economic opportunities for our rural communities. It is vital that we have trade policies that give our farmers and manufacturers a fair shot to compete. We must also support reforms to level the playing field so farmers can put more money in their pockets and boost financial incentives for farmers who choose to employ conservation practices.

6. What should the Senate’s role be in continuing to develop renewable energy industries, such as wind power and ethanol?

Iowa has been a leader in renewable energy - and I support a robust infrastructure plan that includes making crucial investments in wind power, solar power and so much more.

Additionally, as my “Fair Shot for Our Farmers” plan outlines, Iowa has a huge opportunity to lead in new economic opportunities and markets for conservation and biofuels. I’ll always fight to protect our biofuels industry and we need more financial incentives and investments to create new streams of revenue for farmers engaging in conservation and promoting renewable energy, including improved soil health, sequestering and storing carbon, and capturing and converting methane to use and sell as fuel and energy. This will benefit local economies, communities, and manufacturers, with new opportunities and create new conservation and energy markets for our farmers.