Tysdahl to represent Team USA

(Above) Carrie Tysdahl with her husband, Troy, and sons, Tate and Drake. Not available for the photo is son, Knox. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Carrie Tysdahl, of Clear Lake, laughed when asked why someone would choose to do an Ironman triathlon.

“To tell you the truth, when racing, I often ask myself the same question at some point during the race!”

Tysdahl, who has been competing in various types of endurance races since 2005, has qualified to represent Team USA at the 2020 World Championships in Edmonton, Canada, in August. She competed in the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championship in Cleveland, Ohio, last August to qualify for the prestigious race. She also had to qualify for the Cleveland race at a prior sanctioned triathlon.

“The World Championships is one of the most intense races you can do,” said Tysdahl. “Everyone there has qualified to be there, so everyone is very well matched.”

Tysdahl competed in the 35-39 age bracket. At Cleveland she finished 11th out of 119 in her age group and overall she was 60th out of 979 females. To compete at the World Championships, qualifiers must finish in the top 18 in their age group.

The Olympic distance triathlon consists of a one mile swim, a 25 mile bike ride, and a 10k run (6.2 miles). Tysdahl said she has success in triathlons because she is consistently decent in each aspect of the race.

“To compete at the Olympic distance, you have to go as hard as you can – there is not as much strategy as in a longer distance race. The end of the run is the most difficult. If you’re doing it right, there should be nothing left in the tank.”

Tysdahl is now training for the August race, as well as a half Ironman race in June (1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, 13.1 mile run). After June she said she will focus on speed and work on each component of the race, by swimming, biking and running. With all the swimming pools closed right now because of the coronavirus, this is one part of her training that is on hold. This summer she plans to swim twice a week, going on two runs per week (one for speed and one for long distance) and ride her bike at least twice weekly. One day of the week is for Yoga or recovery.

“Nutrition is also an important part of my training,” said Tysdahl. “People often overlook nutrition, but the better you eat, the better you perform.”

Tysdahl, who played college volleyball, has always been interested in fitness and sports. After college she said she liked the idea of having a goal to work towards. Her uncle competed in Ironman competitions and inspired her to try. She competed in her first half Ironman in 2010. In 2010 and 2012, she qualified and competed in the Half Ironman World Championships. She has qualified previously for the Olympic Distance World Championships, but chose to not travel overseas to race at that time.

Tysdahl is also a triathlon coach.

“I used to coach as many as 20 people at a time, but with work and family obligations, I have chosen to keep that to approximately five athletes.”

Tysdahl is also one of the race directors for two area triathlons, the Tribyknight, held in Waverly, and Tri Clear Lake, held here in late May. Although there is a chance the races may have to be postponed this year, Tysdahl is confident they will be held in 2020.

“We already have more registered for Tri Clear Lake than we had race last year,” said Tysdahl. “I’m also excited to say that Tri Clear Lake has added an Olympic race this year.”

Tysdahl also works for American Solutions for Business. She is a distributor for print, promotional products, and apparel.

Her husband, Troy, is a social studies teacher at Clear Lake High School, assistant football coach, and head boys track coach. They have three sons, Tate, eight, Drake, six and Knox, three. Tate is following in his mother’s footsteps and has already competed in two kids triathlons.

Although the Olympics were canceled this summer due to the Coronavirus, Tysdahl is hopeful that the World Championships, in Edmonton, will still be held.

“I’m really looking forward to this race. It is an incredible atmosphere and it’s fun to get to interact with people from all over the world. It’s also a big honor to get to represent the United States.” In August, tune in via livestream to watch Tysdahl, decked out in her red, white and blue team uniform, compete for Team USA.