Two School Board seats to be decided in Nov. 2 election

The Iowa Association of School Boards and Clear Lake Community School District urge Iowans passionate about education to consider running in the Nov. 2, 2021 school board election.

Two seats on the Clear Lake School Board will be decided in the election. The positions are currently held by Chyrl Bergvig and Tony Brownlee.

Nominations for open seats can be filed between Aug. 23 and Sept. 16. Nomination papers for school board seats are available from Alyssa Pfeffer, Board secretary. Candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 50 electors.

School board members are charged with accountability for student learning, determining educational goals, setting policy, overseeing school finances, and more. They are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay.

For information on the rewards of board service, campaign finance disclosure law, conflict of interest, key dates, and candidate education, visit www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.