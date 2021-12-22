Two more wins for the seventh ranked Clear Lake girls

by Marianne Gasaway

Seventh ranked Clear Lake notched two more wins last week, taking down Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Hampton-Dumont-CAL to improve to 4-1. The team, which is tied with Humboldt at the top of the North Central Conference standings at 3-0, is now off for the holiday break. They will resume play Jan. 7 at Webster City.

CL 62, C-G-D 27

The Lions got off to a fast start and held the Cowgirls to just 11 second half points in a 62-27 win Tuesday night.

“We had a really good start to the game. Our pressure defense was really good to start and that contributed to a good first quarter,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Bart Smith. “I thought we were really unselfish offensively the whole game, which put a lot of girls in the scoring column. Our guards shot well from the perimeter tonight which is a good thing to see. We need that part of the game to be more consistent if we want to be the best we can be.”

Jordan Ainley poured in 26 points to lead the team, followed by Xada Johnson with 10. Brooklyn Eden had a good all-around game with eight points, seven steals and five assists. Jordan Maryland finished with five points and three assists.

Ashlyn Fread and Ava Richtsmeier came off the bench to score three apiece and Autumn VanHorn had a team-high five rebounds.

CL 52, H-D-CAL 35

Hampton-Dumont-CAL challenged the Lions, but Clear Lake was steady on their way to a 52-35 victory.

“Hampton’s press hurried our decision making throughout the whole game,” said Coach Bart Smith. “They did a really nice job with their defensive pressure. This wasn’t our best shooting performance on the and I thought we missed some easy scoring opportunities. Part of that was them and part of that was not finishing when we should.”

Clear Lake held the Bulldogs to six points in each of the first two quarters and was in command, 22-12 at the break.

The Bulldogs played a much more even second half, but the Lions had too much power up and down the lineup.

“We had some really good contributors off the bench, Ava (Richtsmeier) in particular,” said Coach Smith. “She rebounded and guarded really well.”

In addition to her five points, Richtsmeier had seven rebounds.

Jaden Ainley, Xada Johnson and Emily Theiss were a powerful trio with 16, 14 and 11-points respectively. The group was always around the basket, as Johnson pulled down 18 rebounds. Ainley had 12 boards and Theiss finished with six.

“It was good to see Theiss shoot well from the perimeter,” added Coach Smith. “She took shots she should take and in the flow of the offense. She’s very capable of being a huge threat from out there.”

The remainder of Clear Lake’s scoring was provided by Ashlyn Fread with three, Jordan Mayland two and Brooklyn Eden one point.