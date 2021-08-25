Two more incumbents seek re-election

by Marianne Gasaway

All three incumbents on the Clear Lake City Council have announced their intention to seek re-election.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and Second Ward Councilman Bennett Smith became the latest to confirm their candidacy, joining At-large Council representative Dana Brant, who previously announced he would be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Crabb will run for fifth term

“I very much appreciate the opportunity the citizens of the community have given me to serve as mayor of this extraordinary city and I am excited about the future of Clear Lake,” said Crabb, who was first elected as mayor in 2006. “Being able to serve the community that I love in a way that I hope makes the City better, has been one of the greatest honors of my lifetime. I am grateful for the opportunity to run for re-election this fall.”

Crabb said there is not one particular item of focus in his campaign, “But rather many unique, once in a generation opportunities” that he hopes will continue to make the city an even better place.

Smith launches campaign for Second Ward Council seat

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Clear Lake this past four years on our City Council and I would like the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this leadership role for another term,” said Smith.

“While many parts of rural Iowa are struggling and losing population, Clear Lake stands out as an oasis of stability and economic growth, and it is vital that we continue to invest in and promote Clear Lake to grow our economy and sustain our community that we all love. I am committed to providing the kind of positive and visionary leadership to