Two compete in Girls State Wrestling

(Above) Emery Hippen competed in the Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Championships last weekend. -Photo by Craig Shultz, Mid-America Publishing

Clear Lake’s Emery Hippen and Chloe Williamson participated in the third Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Championships held at the Stream Arena in Coralville Jan. 22-23. The event is presented by the Iowa Wrestling Officials and Coaches Association (IWOCA) and was hosted by Waverley-Shell Rock High School, Iowa City West High School and Iowa City High School.

The event has grown from 87 competitors in its first year to 457 this year.

Hippen, a freshman, and Williamson, a junior, did not place at the championships, but Coach Evan Johnson said the pair were enthused about participating. Hippen went 3-2 in her matches, while Williamson was 0-2 and just one match away from placing.

“This is both their first year as a part of the high school team and they made some tremendous progress throughout the year,” said Johnson. “The growth that they both showed this year was amazing and they truly continued setting the stage for the growth of girls wrestling not just at Clear Lake High School but across the whole state of Iowa.”