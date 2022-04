Troy Michael Harringa, 55, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., passed away April 9, 2022, at NC Little Hospice in Edina, Minn.

He was born April 12, 1966, in Mason City.

Visitation will be held April 16, from 10-11:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., Mason City.

The family requests that everyone dress casually.

A luncheon will be held following the service at the funeral home.