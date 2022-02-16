Trio jailed on multiple charges linked to local crimes

Three people have been arrested for ongoing criminal conduct and a plethora of other charges in connection to recent crimes around Clear Lake.

Micah Price, 37, of Cedar Rapids, Misty Buckley, 41, of Clear Lake, and Tania Kliven, 45, of Clear Lake, were each booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Police said the three are connected to vehicle burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and credit card fraud in recent weeks.

A criminal complaint states that a search warrant was conducted at a Clear Lake residence where the majority of the items tying all the crimes together were located, with the three being involved in constant communication regarding these crimes occurring for a financial gain.

All three have been charged with ongoing criminal conduct. Price has also been charged with five counts of credit card fraud, three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft and is being held on a total of $68,000 bond. Kliven has also been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, one count of possession of meth and one count of possession of a controlled substance and is being held on $58,000 cash-only bond. Buckley has also been charged with three counts of credit card fraud and is being held on $31,000 bond.