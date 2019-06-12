TRIed and Tested

The third annual TRI Clear Lake triathlon drew 244 entrants testing their mettle in and around Clear Lake Saturday.

Participants first swan 750 meters, then hopped on their bikes for a 12.4 mile ride, and finally ran 3.1 miles to finish in downtown Clear Lake.

While each individual or team entry had its challenges, that of one father and son team touched many.

Matt Johnson and his 13-year-old son, Kaleb, of Omaha, Neb., conquered the demands of the sport together. Kaleb has cerebral palsy, a disorder affecting muscle coordination and movement. However, the two have found a way to compete and they were grateful to TRI Clear Lake organizer Jake Kopriva and volunteers for helping them navigate the course.

During the swim portion of the competition Matt tethered a kayak holding Kaleb to himself and swam the leg with Kaleb following. In similar fashion they completed the bike and run portions, both smiling and giving a thumb’s up as they crossed the finish line.

Matt said he and his son have taken part in similar competitions across the country and have found the sport to be very welcoming and inclusive.

“Everyone can take part. We are proof of that. I hope more people will give it a try, no matter what their challenge.”

A link to official results from TRI Clear Lake 2019 race can be found at triclearlakeia.com