Tragedy reveals blessings for Clear Lake family

(Above) The Branstad family pictured celebrating on Jill’s birthday on Oct. 16, 2020, in the home that burned on N. 8th St. On the floor is Zeke Branstad with his dog, Ace. On the sofa (L-R): Jill’s parents, Fanny and Martin Hansen, Bob and Jill, Raelyn Branstad (granddaughter), Jake and Marlie Branstad, Jade Loux. Back row (L-R): Kara Branstad, Jacob Pedelty, Taylor Bell, Ike Branstad, Keely Branstad with her cat, Freya, and Kirstyn Branstad. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Sometimes it’s the tragedies of life that show us our true blessings. Bob and Jill Branstad and their family of six children saw that first hand when their home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

“We have been surprised, overwhelmed, and humbled by the love of so many family members, friends, co-workers, church family near and far, and even strangers,” said Jill. “God has shown Himself to us in beautiful items that survived the fire and by how quickly our needs were provided for.”

Bob, Jill and their youngest daughter, Kirstyn, were the only ones living in the home at the time of the fire. The remainder of the children were either living on their own or at college.

November 10 was a very cold day with freezing rain. Power surges were occurring around town that day, which appears to have ignited a power strip in the family room.

Bob, who is the operations manager at Serta Simmons Bedding, and Jill, who is a paraprofessional at Clear Creek Elementary, were at work when the fire occurred. Kirstyn, who is home schooled, was at home, but had left to go to the post office with her grandparents. When she returned, all of the smoke detectors in the home were going off and the curtains in the northwest corner of the house were ablaze. Kirstyn called Bob, who was at the house in 90 seconds. The fire department was there soon after.

The majority of the Branstad’s belongings and their home were destroyed.