Track scrimmage held at new Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center

(Above) Annika Nelson clears the high jump bar at the track scrimmage.. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

With 50 mile per hour winds and snow flying through the air, it would have been a horrible day for a track meet. Luckily, thanks to the new indoor track at the Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center, the area athletes were able to participate in a track scrimmage despite the weather. Clear Lake hosted Central Springs, Forest City and St. Ansgar for a co-ed scrimmage on Friday, March 25.

“This was a great event,” said Boys Coach Troy Tysdahl. “To be able to still get a competition in was tremendous for our student-athletes. No official results could be recorded since it was a scrimmage, but the experience was very beneficial this early in the season.”

There were a total of eight teams with 251 athletes that participated in 344 individual events and 67 total relays. Coach Tysdahl said this event was good practice, as the school plans to host official indoor meets at the Center next year.

“We would like to give a big thank you to Wellness Center Directors Adam Long and Mary Jo Vrba, along with their entire staff, for helping us prepare this event on pretty short notice. The facility is amazing and drew a lot of positive comments and feedback from the visiting schools, coaches and spectators,” said Tysdahl.