Tough week for the CL girls

(Above) Clear Lake’s Macy Mixdorf makes a play in the field, while Kennadi Colbert provides some back-up. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake softball team struggled to get a win, dropping three games last week.

Webster City 5, CL 2

Webster City rallied for two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh for a 5-2 win over Clear Lake in North Central Conference softball Monday, June 3.

The Lions broke open the scoreless game in the fifth inning when Mikayla VanderPloeg got on base on a error and scored on a passed ball.

After the Lynx went ahead 2-1 in the top of the sixth the Lions tied the game in the bottom of the frame. A hit by VanderPloeg brought in Sara Faber.

The Lynx were helped by some mistakes in the field by the Lions and scored three runs in the top of the seventh.

The Lions left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and stranded nine runners in total.

Clear Lake’s five hits were spread between VanderPloeg, Faber, Julia Merfeld, Kaylee Nosbisch and Macy Mixdorf.

Alivia Hauge was tagged with the loss. She gave up two hits and four runs in two and two-thirds innings of work. Ashlyn Fread threw two innings, walking one and striking out two. Rachel Thornton also came in from the bullpen and pitched three and one-third innings. She gave up one hit and struck out one.

“That was the first close game we had been in,” said Lions Coach Austin Peterson. “It was good for us to be in a close one— felt like a playoff game and it was only the third game of the year.”

Central Spring 3, CL 2

Central Springs (7-4) jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead and then held on for a 3-2 non-conference win over the Lions Tuesday. The game was called after six innings, due to lightning.

“We have to be able to score some runs when we have opportunities. Especially against a good pitcher,” said Clear Lake’s Coach Peterson.

The Lions were unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position more than once.

The Lions left bases loaded with no outs and could not push a run across. They also left runners on second and third with no outs and couldn’t push any more runs across.

Julia Merfeld had a hit and scored a run for Clear Lake. Kaylee Nosbisch and Sara Faber each had doubles which scored a run. Macy Mixdorf, Chelsey Holck and Kennadi Colbert also had hits.

Ashlyn Fread took the loss on the mound. She gave up three runs on three innings in one inning of work. She walked one and struck out one. Rachel Thornton pitched in relief, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out one.

Algona 12, CL 6

Another slow start had the Lions in a 9-0 hole until the sixth inning, but there rally fell short in a 12-6 loss to Algona Wednesday, June 5. The Bulldogs posted a 12-6 North Central Conference victory.

The Lions finally got their bats connecting in the top of the sixth and cut Algona’s lead to 9-6, but the Bulldog responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame and kept Clear Lake quiet in the seventh for the win.

“We have to start fast. Right now we are giving the other team a lead and having to come back,” said Coach Peterson. “We have loads of potential on this team. Just have to be ready to go and not make mental mistakes.”

Six players each had one hit for the