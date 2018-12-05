Festival of Trees extended to Saturday

Due to last weekend’s winter weather, One Vision is extending its Festival of Trees fun by an additional day to give community members another chance to view and purchase dozens of holiday trees, wreaths, and swags decorated by local organizations, businesses, and residents.

The Festival of Trees Second Chance Event will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kinney Lindstrom Center gymnasium, located on One Vision’s Clear Lake campus.

Admission to view trees is $2 per person. Trees will be available to purchase and take that day.

Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for One Vision, a nonprofit organization that provides services to nearly 600 individuals so they may achieve greater independence through personal choice and community involvement. Proceeds from the event benefit services for those supported by One Vision.