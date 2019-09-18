Top five finishes for Clear Lake boys and girls cross country teams

(Above) Jaden Wright finished in 16th place for the Lions. -Photo by Austin Shaw, Mid-America Publising

by Michelle Watson

Despite the hot and muggy weather conditions on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Clear Lake cross country team faired well at the Belmond Cross Country Meet. Both the boys and girls teams finished in the top five.

“The teams handled the heat very well,” said Coach Nick DiMarco. “The training the team has been doing has started to pay off. Both teams are improving every week.”

Boys

The boys team had seven runners in the top 25, helping the team to a second place finish with 75 points. West Fork won the met with 32 points. Eleven teams competed in the meet.

Justin Wright led the Lions with a second place finish in 18:05.

“Justin consistently runs with the leaders every race and this race was no different,” said DiMarco. “The last 800 meters he found another gear and far out distanced the third, fourth and fifth place runners.”

The other six runners to finish in the top 25 included: Jaden Wright, 16th place, 19:48; Christopher Molander, 17th, 19:54; Jacob Pedelty, 19th, 20:00; Elijah Mock, 21st, 20:01; Leo Tolentino, 22nd, 20:05; and Jack Crane, 23rd, 20:05.

Also competing for Clear Lake was Roman Gabielson, 31st, 20:29; Vladimir Starrett, 43rd, 21:21; Jordan Bergman, 57th, 22:31; Easton Goeman, 62nd, 22:45; Noah Petersen, 79th, 23:58; Matt Moore, 80th, 24:02; Mitchel Conway, 110th, 27:02; Logan Ruff, 114th, 27:56; Cabot Neuberger, 116th, 28:19; and JJ Bauer, 126th, 32:03.

“This week the boys practiced running in a team pack to help conserve energy. The strategy helped to get the seven runners into the top 25,” said DiMarco.

Girls

The Lady Lions had their best showing of the season at the Belmond Meet. The team placed three girls in the top 20 and placed fourth as a team with 108 points. West Fork won the meet with 60 points, followed by Forest City with 74, and Eagle Grove with 95 points. Nine teams competed in the meet.

Jadyn Heesch and Kaylee McCarl led the way for Clear Lake, finishing in eighth and ninth place respectively. Heesch clocked a time of 23:55 and McCarl finished in 24:24.

“Jadyn and Kaylee ran the first two miles side-by-side, encouraging one another along,” said Coach Nick DiMarco. “This strategy helped both runners during the difficult last part of the race.”

Emily Roberts was next across the line. She finished in 19th place with a time of 25:28.