Tom E. Ouverson, 80, of Ducktown, Tenn. passed away Jan. 12, 2022.

Burial will be held at Brush Point Cemetery, Fertile/Hanlontown, Iowa on June 18. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Clear Lake V.F.W. Rev. Dennis Ganz will be officiating.

Tom was born May 4, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa the son of Houston and Nora (Lund) Ouverson. He graduated from Fertile High School. He attended Mason City Junior College.

Tom was an over-the-road driver; driving semi-tractor trailers around the entire United States. After living in Florida for a while, he settled in Tennessee.

He is survived by a brother, Dennis Ouverson and his children, Christopher and Lana, of Clear Lake; Tom’s children, Tara and Joel, of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Nora (Lund) Ouverson; son, James; and sister-in-law, Sara Ouverson.