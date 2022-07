Timothy Lund, age 60, of Jewell, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at MercyOne in Des Moines.

A Celebration of Life was held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Jewell Golf & Country Club in Jewell.

Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.

For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com

Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.