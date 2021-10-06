Tim Unsworth, son of Anne and Terry Unsworth, of Clear Lake and formerly Earlham, Iowa, and brother to Mary (Unsworth) Anderson, died unexpectedly at his home in Newport, Minn. on Sept. 15, 2021. He would have been 55 on Oct. 8.

Tim leaves behind a legacy of love and caring for his family, many friends, colleagues at Northern Tool and Equipment where he worked for 28 years and his faithful three dogs.

Tim greatly enjoyed camping, his home on the Mississippi, his Miata, and one of his specialties, having a good time. His nephew and nieces called him Funcle Tim.

All the lives he touched, and there were many, will remember Tim’s grace, sense of humor, kindness, humility and patience.

A Celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Oct. 9 at his home with family and friends attending.

Condolences may be sent in Tim’s name to the animal shelter of choice.

Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.