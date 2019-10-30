Three uncontested candidates running for Council

Three experienced members of the Clear Lake City Council are unopposed in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 General Election.

Clear Lake First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling, At-Large Representative Mike Callanan and former City Councilman Gary Hugi are on the ballot. Hugi is seeking the Third Ward seat currently held by Jim Boehnke. Boehnke announced earlier he would be stepping down from the Council. Hugi previously served as an at-large member of the Council.

The candidates reponded to a series of questions provided to them by the Mirror-Reporter.

MARK EBELING

I am currently serving out the remainder of my first term as Ward 1 Council Representative.

I am proud to have represented Ward 1 over the past four years. I chose to run for an additional term as there are unfinished projects I would like to see come to fruition. The splash pad improvement, further development of the former Andrews site and potentially a community wellness center to name a few.

I have lived in Clear Lake for over 30 years. I am an agent/owner of Edwards-Brandt Insurance in Mason City.

The most important issue facing Clear Lake is also our most important asset, the lake itself.

MIKE CALLANAN

I am currently in my 12th year as an at large member of the Clear Lake city council.

I have enjoyed my tenure as a councilman and would like to see several projects which are still in the planning stages or partially completed through to completion.

I feel with my experience and nearly life long residency in Clear Lake I still have much to offer to our city government.

I grew up in Clear Lake and outside my college years at UNI and eight years teaching in other districts I have lived here. I finished my nearly 40 year teaching career at Clear Lake High School, raised my family here, and now am retired but still try

GARY HUGI

I have been proud to call Clear Lake home for the last 25 years. During my tenure as construction manager at Yohn Co. I was involved in many projects with the City. In the last nine years of my retirement I have served on the Planning and Zoning Committee, City Council, and currently sit as president on the Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees. Over the past year and one-half I have been approached by individuals to serve again on the City Council. With Councilman Jim Boehnke not seeking re-election, I have decid sed to run and represent Ward Three on the Council.

Important issues facing our city today are the same as they