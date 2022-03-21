Three named to NCC teams

by Marianne Gasaway

The North Central Conference has announced its 2021-22 All-Conference teams. Clear Lake, which finished in a tie for third in the league with Webster City with 9-5 records, landed three players on the All-NCC lists.

Carson Toebe earned All-Conference honors for the fourth time. The Lion senior was a Second Team selection in his freshman year. He followed with three straight unanimous First Team designations.

“His resume with Clear Lake basketball speaks for itself,” said Clear Lake head Coach Jeremey Ainley. “He left an indelible mark on Clear Lake basketball and he will be missed -- not only for his accomplishments as a great player, but the last two years becoming a great teammate and leader for our program. I am very proud of the player and person he has become.”

Toebe finished his senior season as the scoring leader in the conference, scoring 230-points in 12 games for an average of 19.2. His field goal shooting average of 44.8 (82-183) ranked 19th in the NCC; he was 37/103 (40 percent) from three-point range, ranking his 14th. He ranked ninth in free throw shooting (29/41) with 70.7 percent. He dished out 39 assists (3.3 average), which as sixth best in the league and he pulled down 64 rebounds for a 5.3 average that was 13th. He recorded the second most steals in the NCC with 27.

Travaughn Luyobya was named to the All-NCC Second Team. The junior guard was a steady performer for the Lions and topped the conference in assists with 100, an average of just over seven per game. He was seventh in steals with 24 for an average of 17. He ranked fifth in the league in three-point shooting with a 44 percent average (11/25) and was 14th in scoring with 164-points in 14 games, an average of 11.6 per game. His field goal shooting was 14th best at 49.2 percent (65/132). At the free throw line Luyobya put in 22 of 34 attempts for a 64.7 percent average, ranking 13th.

“Travaughn had a great season and got tremendously better as a player, but also a leader,” said Coach Ainley. “He finished the season with 164 assists -- second all-time (CLHS) in a season and sits currently fourth all-time in assists in a career. He really became a great defender for us and we look forward to him having a huge senior year.”

The future also looks bright for the Lions based on the play of Thomas Meyer in his freshman year. Meyer, the only freshman to earn All-NCC honors, was named to the Third Team.

“Thomas really grew up as season went on. He had his young moments, but played well beyond a freshman for most of the season,” said Coach Ainley. “We leaned on him to be a post threat and he grew into a constant scorer in post and rebounder. We tried to bring him along at a good pace and I thought he handled it very well. I was very proud of his development and we look forward to huge things in the future.”

In his first high school season Meyer finished second in field goal shooting, sinking 69 of 115 attempts for 60 percent. He was 14th in scoring and free throw shooting. In conference games he scored 164 points, (11.7 per game) and made 25 of 39 free throws (64.1 percent). In the paint, Meyer pulled down 100 rebounds. His 7.1 per game average ranked him fourth in the NCC. He was second in blocked shots with 13 recorded in 14 games.

Humboldt and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows finished atop the conference with 12-2 records.

Using team stats, Clear Lake was third overall with a 56.7 offensive average (ranked fourth) and 50.0 defensive average (ranked second), giving them an average margin of win of 6.7.

The Lions were third best in total field goal shooting (308/694) at 44.4 percent and third in free throw shooting (95/152) at 62.5 percent. They were fifth from three point range (83/270) at 30.7 percent.