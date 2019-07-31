Three named to All-NCC teams

Three members of the Clear Lake Lions varsity softball team have been named to All-North Central Conference teams.

Julia Merfeld, a junior, was named to the All-NCC First Team as an infielder. Merfeld finished the conference season with the second highest batting average in the league. She recorded 23 hits in 48 at-bats for a .479 hitting average. She scored 16 runs for the Lions. Merfeld’s .510 on-base percentage ranked her fifth in the NCC.

Senior Macy Mixdorf and junior Sara Faber, both outfielders, were each named to the All-NCC Second Team.

Mixdorf ranked fifth in slugging percentage among NCC players with an average of .673. She had 14 hits in 49 trips to the plate, including three home runs, three triples and four doubles. She had the second highest number of home runs in the league. She ranked second in RBIs with 17.

Faber was also a slugger for the Lions. Her .560 slugging percentage ranked her 12th among NCC players. She had two home runs, two triples and two doubles among her 16 hits in 50 plate appearances. Her three round-trippers placed her in a tie with five others for most home runs. She finished in a three-way tie for sixth in RBIs with 12.

As a team, the Lions finished sixth in the NCC this year with a record of 5-9. They were 10-15 overall. In hitting statistics the Lions ranked fourth, with 80 runs scored on 126 hits. As a team, Clear Lake had a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .371.