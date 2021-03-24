Three Lions named to All-NCC teams

Three members of Clear Lake’s North Central Conference champion Clear Lake Lions have been named to the All-NCC team.

Senior Andrew Formanek and junior Carson Toebe are unanimous choices for First Team All-North Central Conference honors. Senior Eric Ritter was a Second Team All-NCC selection.

Formanek ranked fourth in the league in scoring with an average of 17.4 points per game. His field goal percentage was third best at 60.9 percent (98/161). He was also Clear Lake’s best three-point shooter and sixth in the NCC, hitting 10 of 25 attempts in 14 games for 40 percent. He was also a leader on defense, hauling in an average of 13.5 rebounds to lead the conference. He was third in blocked shots with 27 for an average of 1.93 per game. He was 14th in assists with an average 2.29 and 20th in steals with 17 in 14 games.

Toebe had the second highest scoring average in the NCC. He scored 247 points in 13 games for a 19 point average. He took two to three times as many three-point shots as competitors, with 115, and made 33 percent of them to rank 21st in the league. He was 14th in free throw shooting percentage, making 67.6 percent of his attempts (25/37). Toebe’s 68 assists, giving him an average of 5.2 per game, ranked him second in the NCC behind teammate Travaughn Luyobya, who averaged 5.6. He was eighth in steals, swiping 22 for an average of 1.69.

Ritter played the post position for the Lions and was effective in the paint with a scoring average of 64.3, second best in the NCC. He finished 19th in overall scoring with an average of 9.79 points per game. On defense, he was second in blocks in the league with 35 for an average of 2.5 per game. He pulled down an average of 5.4 rebounds per game to rank 14th and had 17 steals, placing him in a tie for 13th in the NCC at 1.21 per game.

Clear Lake won the conference for the fourth straight year with a 12-2 record. The Lions ranked first on both offense and defense, scoring an average of 66.6 points per game and holding opponents to 51.4 points. They led the league with their 13.2 point margin of victory.

The Lions had the best field goal shooting percentage in the NCC at 48.8 percent (362/742). The team was fifth in three-point shooting, making 32.7 percent (91/278), and sixth in free throw shooting with 64.8 percent (118/182).