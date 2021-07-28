Three Lions named to All-NCC teams

Three members of the Clear Lake Lions baseball team have earned All-North Central Conference honors.

Jett Neuberger was a unanimous First Team All-NCC selection as a pitcher. The junior posted a record of 3-1 and his .750 winning percentage tied for third best in the conference. He led the league in strikeouts with 77 in 36. 2 innings pitched. Neuberger ranked second in walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP) at 0.93. His earned run average (ERA) was third best at 1.72.

Outfielder Austin Warnke was also a First Team All-NCC pick. Warnke boasts the sixth best slugging percentage in the conference at .556. This senior recorded 17 hits, five doubles and a home run in 45 games at-bats. His five doubles tied hime with four others as second best in the NCC. He also ranked seventh in stolen bases with nine. Warnke had an overall batting average of .378 in the conference, placing him 12th.

Senior Eric Ritter was also among the league’s best pitchers and was named to the All-NCC Second Team. Ritter had an ERA of 2.15, ranking as sixth best in the conference. He gave up 29 hits in 29.1 innings on the mound and ranked 11th in WHIP. His 35 strikeouts, an average of 1.19 per inning, placed him ninth among NCC hurlers.

As a team, the Lions finished fourth in the conference with an 8-5 record. They were 16-13 overall.