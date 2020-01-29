Three Lions finish as runnerup at NCC meet

Max Currier tuned up for a strong NCC tournament performance with a close Mason City match.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake sent three wrestlers to the finals, but were denied any individual championships at the North Central Conference Wrestling Tournament held Saturday at Iowa Falls.

Connor Morey (132), Thomas Gansen (160) and Dylan Kruckenberg (195) all earned runner-up finishes for the Lions. Five additional grapplers made the podium. Max Currier was third at 113; Connor O’Tool was fourth at 170; Isaiah Smith was fifth at 138; Carter Markwardt was sixth at 126; and Austin Larson was sixth at 182.

Iowa Fall-Alden edged Clarion-Goldfield for the tournament title, 198.5 to 192.5. Humboldt was third at 187.5, followed by Hampton-Dumont-CAL (175), Algona (158), Webster City (11.5), Clear Lake (102) and St. Edmond (14).

“Overall, top to bottom I felt we wrestled well,” said Coach Doug Munn. “We turned several matches around from early season losses and competed as I would expect. The NCC tournament, year in and year out, tends to be one of the toughest in the state. In 53 years there has only