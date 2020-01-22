Thompson stepping down as head CL baseball coach

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake Head Baseball Coach Seth Thompson has announced he is stepping down from the position.

Thompson guided the Lions to the Class 3A State Championship in 2013, as well as the Class 2A titles in 2015 and 2016. He has been at the Lion helm for 12 seasons, earning State Coach of the Year honors in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The was a National Coach of the Year finalist in 2016.

“It was not an easy decision to step away from both a program and game I love so much,” Thompson told the Mirror-Reporter. “I just had to come to terms with the fact that the Good Lord might not have planned for me to coach baseball for the long-term when he gave me and my amazing wife four wonderful and very female blessings! These five amazing blessings have sacrificed a lot over the summers to give me the opportunity to be a head coach. Even though they would never ask me to make a decision like this, after a lot of thought and prayer I just decided it was time to give them more of me.”

Thompson said the decision to resign was made easier by knowing the coaches still on staff are committed to developing young men and competing at a high level.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity Clear Lake gave me to coach these young men over these last 12 years and am blessed to walk away with so many amazing memories and relationships,” he added.

Thompson said he is most proud of his teams’ 9-0 record at Principal Park in Des Moines over the years.

“It is really tough to even get to Principal Park (sometimes you have to hit back-to-back grand slams to even get there!), and when you get there you are always playing the best teams in the entire state. To be able to see kids never flinch and walk away with all three of the opportunities they got, with dog piles and state championship banners, is pretty special,” he said. “But I think the things I will remember the most is just the chance to be around and get to know so many great kids, parents, and coaches over the years, and to develop relationships that both me and my family will always treasure. We have been blessed with enough memories and moments for 12 lifetimes.”

Before coming to Clear Lake, Thompson was head coach at Forest City for three years (2003-05) and head coach at Woden-Crystal Lake-Titonka two years (2006-07). His career record is 384-198.