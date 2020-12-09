Thomas D. Clark

Thomas Daniel Clark Sr, 84, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in his Clear Lake home, surrounded by his children.

A public visitation was held at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel.

A private funeral service will be held at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Art Zewert, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Chaplain officiating. Family will be having a private funeral service, burial will take place at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Tom was born July 26, 1936, the son of Benjamin and Ruth (Hansen) Clark of Minneapolis, Minn. He was a graduate of Washburn High School’s Class of 1954. In 1956 he graduated from the Minnesota School of Business. On Jan. 4, 1957, Tom married the love of his life, Jeanne Wieland, with whom he raised four children in Bloomington, Minn., until April of 1973, when they moved to Clear Lake. After forty-two and a half years of faithful service to Lehigh Portland Cement Company, Tom retired in 1998. He was a member of the Minnesota National Guard, where he played the trombone. He was an avid musician and played his piano throughout the community.

Music, golfing, traveling, gardening, and spending time with loved ones were a few of Tom’s favorite passions. Tom was a kind and gentle soul with a big heart who touched many lives the last 47 years while living in Clear Lake.

Those left to cherish memories of Tom are his children, Ken (Laura) Clark, of Cumberland, Wis., Jodi (Tim) Robbins, of Waterloo, Iowa, Tommy Clark, of Clear Lake, Jami (Steve) Harringa, of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Mitch (Amy) Clark, Kelsi (Adam) Dahlke, Ben (Natalie) Clark, Cory (Emily) Robbins, Josh Clark, Casey (Nicole) Robbins, Chrystin Clark, Emily Clark, Carli Harringa, Breckie Clark, and Jacki Harringa; great-grandchildren, Collins, Bennett, Chase, Charli, Penni, and Anders; brother, Jack Clark, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; and parents, Ben and Ruth.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.