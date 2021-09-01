The season begins… finally!

Clear Lake High School’s football season began last week, but not exactly as scheduled. Thunderstorms-- and ultimately a tornado warning, forced the postponement of Friday night’s game with Iowa Falls-Alden. The Cadets returned Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. kickoff, but that was also delayed. Finally, at just after 2, the action began. Head Coach Jared DeVries said it was an anxious wait for his team. “We told them all to eat a good breakfast before they arrived, but then when we were delayed so long we knew we had to get them some snacks. So we got bananas and protein bars. Then it continued and we were contacting Subway for lunch!” When the game started the Lions were ready and posted a 41-38 win. See game details and photos on page 8. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.