The search for senior housing brings Clear Lake couple back to familiar ground

(Above) Roger and Marilyn Ritter

One never knows when their life’s path will lead them back to familiar faces and places.

Over 40 years ago, Roger and Marilyn Ritter stood on an empty plot of land that would one day become Handicap Village, now known as One Vision. As the young couple helped prepare the land for the organization’s first cottages, it is probably safe to say they would have never expected to return to that spot years later.

The Ritters are now residents of Glen Oaks Senior Living Community. Glen Oaks is the most recent addition to One Vision’s portfolio of community ventures that serve to make the best use of available assets due to a national mandate that required One Vision to integrate the people it serves into smaller, community-integrated housing. Glen Oaks is comprised of TimberCrest Apartments and The Terraces Townhomes that offer opportunity for active senior living.

The Ritters originally moved to the Clear Lake area from Fort Dodge to work on a similar project to fill the need for senior housing at the lake.

“We’ve been up here since 1965,” explained Roger. “We built Oakwood Manor to give you an idea. My parents came to us and wondered if we’d be interested. They approached us and so we ventured into construction of that facility because the City of Clear Lake wanted a more up-to-date facility.”

One Vision worked with city leaders on how best to re-purpose the One Vision campus, and the need to grow safe and engaging living options for a growing senior population was once again front and center.

“The Clear Lake housing market has been growing and