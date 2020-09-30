The Nightmare on South Shore

Popular Clear Lake haunted hikes get a Hollywood makeover

by Marianne Gasaway

Just when it seems 2020 can’t get any scarier, The Nightmare Halloween Hikes are ready to begin in Clear Lake.

Formerly known as the D&D Ranch Haunted Hike, the spooky fun takes place at 2532 South Shore Drive each Friday and Saturday during the month of October. This year, the attraction features a new look, thanks to the imagination and expertise of veteran Hollywood production designer Bob Hummel.

Hummel is a close friend of Bob Sherman, who has operated the haunted hike for more than a decade. Previously, he partnered with friend Dale Anderson to produce the Halloween fright; this year he is working with Debbie Anderson. Hummel knew Sherman while he lived in California during the 1980s and 90s. At that time Sherman owned the Iverson Movie Ranch in Chatsworth, Calif. The ranch was the site of thousands of large and small screen productions during the time his uncle, Joe Iverson, owned the ranch. Classics ranging from “The Lone Ranger” to “The Grapes of Wrath” were filmed there.

Sherman said he met Hummel in 1995 while working on a film together. They stayed in contact through the years,