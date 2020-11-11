The music won’t fade away in 2021

Surf Ballroom announces Winter Dance Party lineup

The historic Surf Ballroom® has announced the lineup for its limited capacity, socially-distanced 2021 Winter Dance Party®. The world-renowned event will be held Feb. 3-6 at the legendary ballroom in Clear Lake.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The event will be presented using social distancing guidelines. Seating will be provided with every ticket sold, and ticket holders will be required to wear a face mask upon entry to the venue and while away from their seats. Additional safety protocols have been implemented, including temperature screening for staff, frequent disinfection of high touch surfaces, multiple hand sanitizer stations located throughout the venue and social distancing signage in place.

Laurie Lietz, Executive Director, stated, “We are committed to safely continuing and presenting this beloved tradition, despite our extremely reduced capacity. Our team has been meeting to discuss and plan details for several months, and we feel that we are ready to present a live show in this format.”

The 2021 Winter Dance Party Lineup includes: American Pie artist Don McLean on (Wednesday, Feb. 3, $65), John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party (Thursday, Feb. 4), The Killer Vees & Friends featuring Edan Everly (Friday, Feb. 5), and Jason D. Williams, Holy Rocka Rollaz, Austin Allsup (Saturday, Feb. 6).

The 3-Day Winter Dance Party Event Pass (Thursday-Saturday) sells for $110.

“We are pleased to present this year’s lineup of fan favorites,” said Shane Cooney, Winter Dance Party Entertainment director and producer. “Amidst so much uncertainty, one thing we are sure of is that we want the music to live on. The artists on the schedule believe in our mission and are so thrilled to be playing at the event.”

Wednesday evening’s show featuring Don McLean is individually priced, and will be a limited-capacity, seated show. McLean will be making his first return appearance to the Surf Ballroom since 1994. The year 2021 marks 50 years since the release of his epic hit, “American Pie.”

Advance tickets for the 3-day pass (Thursday-Friday-Saturday) are $110 each and are valid for admission and seating for the evenings of Thursday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, Feb. 6. There is space available on the dance floor during these evenings for dancing.

Due to extremely limited capacity, minimum ticket purchase requirements will be imposed to maximize capacity to the fullest extent possible. To reserve a smaller four-person booth, a minimum of two tickets must be purchased; for a larger six-person booth, a minimum of four tickets must be purchased; and to reserve an eight person capacity table on the dance floor, you must purchase eight tickets.

All tickets for the event are non-refundable (except in the event of a cancellation) and the entertainment lineup is subject to change. Tickets and seating reservations may be only purchased online at the Surf Ballroom’s website (www.surfballroom.com) or by calling the Surf’s box office at 641-357-6151 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 (no in person sales will be taken at the box office).

For the most current information about the event, visit: winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com. All inquiries regarding this event should be directed to the Surf Ballroom & Museum by calling 641-357-6151 or by email at info@surfballroom.com. Ticket orders and seating reservations are not accepted through the mail or fax. For the safety of the volunteer staff, the box office will be closed on Nov. 24 to walk-in/in-person ticket orders.