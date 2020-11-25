The Giving Tree needs your support

(Above) Ben Buck and seven-year-old Liam stopped in the Mirror-Reporter office this week to choose a family from The Giving Tree which employees from Culligan have generously offered to purchase Christmas gifts for this season.-Reporter photo.

The pandemic has had a grim effect on many aspects of our lives, but in the face of adversity Clear Lakers have shown their generosity in many ways. With the holiday season now upon us, please consider helping local families during this difficult time by donating to The Giving Tree.

For more than a quarter of a century the Giving Tree, a collaboration between the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and Clear Lake Community School District, has helped to make the holidays a little brighter for Clear Lake families. This year the challenges to the program are unprecedented. Not only are their significant needs, but fewer people are shopping.

“Traditionally groups, ranging from service organizations and neighborhood clubs to Scouts, enjoy shopping for the Giving Tree,” explained Marianne Gasaway, of the Mirror-Reporter. “But this year, many groups aren’t meeting and therefore aren’t participating in the Giving Tree. We hope those who have usually taken part as a member of a group will consider keeping the Giving Tree cause close to their heart.”

Gasaway noted that financial donations to the Giving Tree have been steady and are an option for those choosing not to shop this holiday season. Funds will be used to fulfill the Christmas needs of local families. Again this year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash and food cards for Giving Tree families are tax-deductible.

Those interested in purchasing gifts or food cards for the Giving Tree may choose ornaments at the Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who prefer not to come into the office in person may call and request an ornament to be sent to them.

Wrapped gifts and food cards must be turned in to the Mirror-Reporter no later than noon Monday, Dec. 14. Families are then notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

Those with questions about purchasing gifts or food for families, or wishing to make a donation which will be dedicated to the Giving Tree, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131. To make a tax-deductible donation to this year’s Giving Tree, make checks payable to Share Life with “Giving Tree” noted in the memo. Donations can be dropped off or sent to the Mirror-Reporter, 12 N. 4th St.