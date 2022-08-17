The Art of Water

The Art of Water

by Marianne Gasaway

You’ve heard of singing in the rain, but what about an art gallery in the rain?

The Clear Lake Arts Center has launched a new program to create “invisible art” throughout the town.  

Persons of all ages and artistic abilities are invited to leave their mark on the community by creating a drawing, or saying, which will be traced onto a stencil and then applied to concrete surfaces primarily in the downtown area using a clear, hydrophobic spray.  The artwork is only visible when wet.

Arts Center Executive Director Jessi Myers said she was researching activities for her summer camps when she stumbled across a chemically safe product which produces the water-thirsty art.

“We all need things to do on rainy days, so I thought it would be fun to seek out some art,” said Myers.  “I’m really excited about making this a community project.”

The Arts Center has partnered with the City and businesses to apply artwork outside 

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition\

News, Top Stories
Comments are closed

Written by

View all posts by:

Comments are closed.