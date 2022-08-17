The Art of Water

by Marianne Gasaway

You’ve heard of singing in the rain, but what about an art gallery in the rain?

The Clear Lake Arts Center has launched a new program to create “invisible art” throughout the town.

Persons of all ages and artistic abilities are invited to leave their mark on the community by creating a drawing, or saying, which will be traced onto a stencil and then applied to concrete surfaces primarily in the downtown area using a clear, hydrophobic spray. The artwork is only visible when wet.

Arts Center Executive Director Jessi Myers said she was researching activities for her summer camps when she stumbled across a chemically safe product which produces the water-thirsty art.

“We all need things to do on rainy days, so I thought it would be fun to seek out some art,” said Myers. “I’m really excited about making this a community project.”

The Arts Center has partnered with the City and businesses to apply artwork outside