The Art of Water

by Marianne Gasaway
You’ve heard of singing in the rain, but what about an art gallery in the rain?
The Clear Lake Arts Center has launched a new program to create “invisible art” throughout the town.
Persons of all ages and artistic abilities are invited to leave their mark on the community by creating a drawing, or saying, which will be traced onto a stencil and then applied to concrete surfaces primarily in the downtown area using a clear, hydrophobic spray. The artwork is only visible when wet.
Arts Center Executive Director Jessi Myers said she was researching activities for her summer camps when she stumbled across a chemically safe product which produces the water-thirsty art.
“We all need things to do on rainy days, so I thought it would be fun to seek out some art,” said Myers. “I’m really excited about making this a community project.”
The Arts Center has partnered with the City and businesses to apply artwork outsideTo read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition\