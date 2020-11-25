Thanksgiving 2020: Challenging tradition

(Above) For the first time in their 21-years of business, Starboard Market owners Jen Coffman (pictured) and Katie Poole will be preparing a Thanksgiving meal for customers. “ We have been so well supported and blessed through this crazy time that we decided we would try to do our part to help out those also wondering what to do!” The pre-ordered Thanksgiving meal is a sellout. -Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Marianne Gasaway

There are few things in the world more traditional than Thanksgiving. For some, it’s the dinner— the perfect time to bring together family members and friends. Others like to travel and take advantage of a long weekend to see far-away friends or experience something new. And what about gathering a large group around the TV to watch football?

The pandemic has put to rest most people’s best-laid plans for the holiday, but as we have become so accustomed to doing in 2020, people are adapting, getting creative and are willing to make some sacrifices to celebrate a very non-traditional Thanksgiving.

Take the Findley family, for example. A month ago Cindy Findley, from Clear Lake, along with her mother and sister’s family from Mason City, all decided to quarantine themselves with a goal of gathering together for a Thanksgiving dinner. All was going well, until the 97-year-old matriarch of the family thought better of the idea. And together, they came up with a better idea.

This year each member will prepare their usual contribution to the meal: Cindy will smoke the turkey; her mother, Helen, will make her wild rice stuffing and frozen cranberry salad; sister Paula will supply the mashed potatoes, corn and pumpkin pie. They will exchange their contributions to the meal at noon Thursday in Helen’s driveway and at a specified time they will sit down together, via Zoom, to enjoy the feast. Family members from across the country will also be part of the video dinner.

“It’s fun that we are not altering the menu at all. It’s been the same Thanksgiving dinner for 35 years and it will continue. Our biggest challenge will be to have enough plastic containers to share it all with each other,” laughed Cindy. “On the serious side, we want to be good citizens and follow the rules and stay home. Mom will feel more safe in