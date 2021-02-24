Texas has us wondering, would our power stay on?

by Marianne Gasaway

The recent energy crisis in Texas has a lot of people thinking, “Can that happen here?”

According to Alliant Energy, which serves the Clear Lake-Mason City area, North Iowans should rest easy.

“Despite the frigid temperatures recently experienced throughout the Midwest, Alliant Energy has sufficient capacity and is prepared to meet the ongoing energy needs of its natural gas and electric customers, say its leaders.

Alliant Energy is part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the market system operator that coordinates from Louisiana to the Midwest and into Canada for the electric system. MISO monitors electric grid conditions to ensure capacity needs throughout the region are met, oversees when additional capacity is needed for peak events and manages changes in electric demands. MISO also has robust partnerships with several Regional Transmission Organizations and the opportunity to leverage or exchange power as needed. As a member, Alliant Energy regularly communicates its supply capacity and projected customer demands with MISO while also continuously reviewing how to best meet the requirements of its service territory throughout Iowa and Wisconsin.

“This partnership with MISO is extremely critical, especially during times of seasonal peak demand, such as the recent cold spell,” said JP Brummond, vice president of Customer and Community Engagement at Alliant Energy. “It helps us assure our customers we can safely and reliably deliver the affordable energy they count on. As we advance our Clean Energy Vision, we will continue to be guided