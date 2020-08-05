Terry L. Templeton

Terry Lee “T-Bird” Templeton, 62, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Surf Ballroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended but not required.

In lieu of customary remembrances, T-Bird’s family suggests memorial contributions to One Vision, in Clear Lake, or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, in Iowa City.

T-Bird was born May 25, 1958, the son of Joseph and Frances (Beringer) Templeton, in Mason City. He married April Friederich on May 2, 1992, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Mason City.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1976, T-Bird owned and operated Lu’s Lounge in Clear Lake for 21 years, worked for Premium Beverage and most recently, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

T-Bird enjoyed watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants, NASCAR, Iowa Hawkeyes (KCUF), John Wayne movies and spending time with his friends. He also owned every episode of the Beverly Hillbillies on VHS.

T-Bird is survived by his wife, April Templeton; brothers, Steve (Lisa), Greg and Chris Templeton; sister, Susan Templeton; nephews, Jacob, William, Alex (Nicole) Templeton and Austin Rurup; nieces, Allison (Tommy) Dalton and Jessica (Bryan) Bennett and their son, Jason; sisters-in-law, Annette Rurup and Denise Friederich; and many cousins and friends that he considered family, including, Ryan Melhus and Holly Cooke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Fran Templeton; a child in infancy; and parents-in-law, Lester and Bernice Friederich.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.