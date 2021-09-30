Terry L. Duregger

Terry Lloyd Duregger, 79, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021.

Terry was born in Mason City, Iowa on Nov. 23, 1942. Terry grew up in Clear Lake, where, as a teen, he attended Buddy Holly’s final concert at the Surf Ballroom. He was living in Waterloo when he met his wife, Sandy, and they married in 1968. Terry was drafted during Vietnam and was stationed in Honolulu, HI where he served as a member of the Honor Guard responsible for burials at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

In 1978, Terry and Sandy moved to Arizona where he started a sign and screen printing company. He built a successful business with his son, Dan, working by his side.

You could always count on Terry for a quick witted comment or joke. He loved fishing, restoring old Thunderbirds, and building puzzles. Terry could fix just about anything. Over the years he helped so many people remodel parts of their homes, by doing things like laying flooring or installing lights. He could do it all.

He also loved spending time with his three grandsons. Terry was often the instigator and was always willing to buy a new toy, a light saber, or nerf gun if it meant he got to horse around with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandy Duregger; his son Dan (Catherine) Duregger; his daughter, Darcy (Jeremy) Boggs, and his three grandsons: Dylan, Gavin, and Logan. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Carolyn) Duregger.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen Duregger.