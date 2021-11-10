Terrance A. “Terry” Hoil

Terrance Allen “Terry” Hoil, 74, of Clear Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Nov. 12, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Father Josh Link as Celebrant. Interment will take place in Clear Lake Cemetery where Military Honors will be done by VFW Post 4868 .

A Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave N., Clear Lake, with a Rosary led by the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus to begin at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.