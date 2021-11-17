Terrance A. Hoil

Terrance Allen “Terry” Hoil, 74, of Clear Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City.

Funeral Mass was held on Friday Nov. 12, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with Father Josh Link as Celebrant. Interment took place in Clear Lake Cemetery where Military Honors were done by VFW Post 4868 .

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Terry was born on Dec. 11, 1946, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Charles and Mable (Gaffney) Hoil. He was a graduate of Mason City Newman High School Class of 1965. Terry was committed to furthering his education his entire life. After high school he received his AA from North Iowa Area Community College in 1967, his BA from the University of Northern Iowa in 1972, and completed his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Iowa State University in 1983.

Terry married his wife, Trudi (Ammons) in Osage, Iowa on July 15, 1967. From this union, three children were born. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing in Canada, wintering in Texas, and cheering on the Cyclones and Packers.

Terry started a long career in law enforcement when he joined the Marshalltown, Iowa Police Department in 1970. He joined the Iowa Bureau of Criminal Investigation (known today as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation) as a Special Agent in 1972. His career brought him and his family to Clear Lake in 1973. After 17 years in Clear Lake, he served the DCI in administration as a Special Agent in Charge in Des Moines, until his retirement in 2002. Following retirement, he spent several summers working with the Iowa DNR as a Lake Patrol Officer.

Terry also had a strong commitment to serving his country, joining the US Navy Reserves in 1986. After 20 years of service, including active duty on the USS New Orleans during Operation Desert Storm, he retired with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. He was a valued mentor in both his military and civilian careers.

Those left to cherish memories of Terry are his wife, Trudi Hoil; children, Tim (Teresa) Hoil, of Davenport, Iowa, Lisa (Doug) Coleman, of Danville, Ind. and Michael (Arianna) Hoil, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Kathleen Hoil, Nathan Hoil, Ike Coleman, and Phillip Coleman; cousins, Mary (Joe) Suchan and Karen (Merle) Poland; and extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father in-law; cousin, Susan Lynch; and sister-in-law, Mary Hogan.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they provided Terry, as well as the Alzheimer’s Caregivers of North Iowa Support Group for their kindness and guidance throughout hard times.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.