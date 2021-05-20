Team effort lifts girls golf team to NCC Tournament title

(Above) Jaden Ainley sinks a putt. Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

A total team effort provided the Clear Lake girls the title at the North Central Conference Tournament played Monday at the Mason City Country Club. All four Lion golfers placed in the All-Conference top eight.

Meghan DeLong shot a 77 and took second place overall, losing to Nora Carlson, of Humboldt, by one stroke. Clear Lake’s Rebecca DeLong shot 84 to finish third, while Jaden Ainley was fourth with a 95. Meagan Paine came in with a 99, good for seventh place.

Clear Lake won the tourney shooting a 355. Runner-up was Humboldt with a 387.

“It was really nice to see the girls shoot in the 350s again,” said Coach Colby Andrews. “It’s been a few weeks since the 352 at All Vets. We also shot this at an 18-hole course and not playing the same holes twice. So, that was a huge positive we took away from this tournament. We finally had good weather with moderate wind for the first time in a couple of weeks.”

Macey Holck (101) and Phoebe Nelson (114) also competed for the Lions.

Bear Creek

On Friday, the Lions traveled to Forest City to play Bear Creek. Once again, the Lions topped the field with a 371. The win gave the Lions an 11-0 week. Mason City came in second place shooting 393. Also competing was Forest City, Charles City, Algona and Clarion.

Clear Lake’s Meghan DeLong and Rebecca DeLong tied for first with a pair of 80s. Meghan was awarded the win on the card back hole.

Other Clear Lake scores were: Phoebe Nelson (105), Jaden Ainley (106), Meagan Paine (107) and Macey Holck (116).

“This is an extremely tough course for the girls with by far the most water we see and will see all year,” explained Coach Andrews. “It’s not a long course, but it’s easy to lose golf balls. The nines are drastically different; the front is short and tight with just a little bit of water and the back is short and mostly open, but there is a ton of water and hazards.”

Only one of the girls on the Lion team had played the course previously, which Andrews said made shooting 371 a decent day.

“The greens were also very large and undulated. We have not seen greens this size all year. This is a great course to help us prepare for Regionals at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. The greens are quite similar just a little faster,” said the coach. “This year has been a lot of fun and we now have accomplished two of the goals we set at the beginning of the year. The next goal is to qualify for state at Waverly Municipal on May 24.”

The Lions have a record of 32-3 heading into post-season play.