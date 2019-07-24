Tarr wins VMGC Men’s Club Championship

(Above) Brent Tarr (left) won the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Club Championship held on Sunday, July 14. Jack Barragy (right) won the Junior Club Championship. -Submitted photo

Veterans Memorial Golf Club hosted its annual Men’s Club Championship on Sunday, July 14, with 52 participants.

Brent Tarr, of Clear Lakle, claimed the Men’s Club Championship with a score of 107 (69-38). Tarr took a four-shot lead into the final nine holes, but saw that lead cut to two strokes with one hole to go. In a dramatic finish, Tarr chipped in on the final hole to fend off Jack Barragy.

In the Junior Club Championship, Jack Barragy was able to hold off Jackson Hamlin to win his first Junior Club title.

“A special thanks to the VMGC grounds crew for getting the course into great shape for the tournament,” said Mike Oimoen, Director of Golf at Veterans Memorial Golf Club.

Results of the championship are as follows:

•Championship Flight: First place, Brent Tarr, 69-38-107; second place, Jack Barragy, 73-36-109; third place, Ryan Roske, 76-35-111; fourth place, Jackson Hamlin, 75-37-112

•First Flight Winners (NET): First place, Brent Tarr, 68; second place, Jason Quigley, 68; third place, Dan Monson, 69

•Second Flight Winners (NET): First place, Fred Wieck, 66; second place, Justin Buffington, 69, third place, Dick Price, 70

•Third Flight Winners (NET): First place, Kent Pitzen, 68; second place, Mike Tarr, 68; third place, Larry Haugen, 72