Suspicious activity report yields arrests

A traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle has led to the arrest of four persons on drug and other charges.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Cerro Gordo County Deputies were called to the area of 305th Street and Hickory Avenue, north of Clear Lake, for a suspicious person complaint. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of 315th Street. The driver, 57-year-old Shawn Hedin, of Clear Lake, fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Hedin was arrested for driving while barred, interference with official acts, a Floyd County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third offense) and two Cerro Gordo County warrants for failure to appear.

Edward Sharpe II, 41, from Mason City, was also arrested for driving under suspension, stemming from the incident.