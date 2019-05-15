Suspect jailed following weekend burglary, assault

A Clear Lake man has been charged with burglary.

Aaron Pankratz, 27, was charged with second-degree burglary after allegedly forcing his way into a home in the 600 block of South 8th Street in Clear Lake on Saturday morning, May 11. He is accused of assaulting two of the residents as they came out of a second-floor bedroom.

Pankratz was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday and is being held on

$10,000 cash-only bond. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, May 17. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.